Reno Bike Project’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit is stepping up its efforts to continue the conversation surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Reno Bike Project says it recognizes the pain caused by all injustices committed against African Americans.

It's devoted to educating and training staff on how to communicate with all customers, bettering its outreach to groups that serve people of color, and digging deeper on finding future employees to promote diversity.

“It’s very easy to communicate with those who are just like you, but it takes a little bit more to be able to communicate with everyone and that’s what we need to do here at the Reno Bike Project,” Kurstin Graham, Manager at the Reno Bike Project said.

Staff says these commitments are only the beginning of setting the stage for the organization to better serve our black community.

Graham added, “We’re going to have to push it to take it to the next level and that is to make sure everyone who walks in sees their community reflected back at them and they see a place they want to be a part of.”

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions for the nonprofit to improve regarding this issue, contact the Reno Bike Project at 775-323-4488 or renobikeproject@gmail.com.

To read the organization’s full statement, click here.

