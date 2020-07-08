Advertisement

Reno Bike Project’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local nonprofit is stepping up its efforts to continue the conversation surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Reno Bike Project says it recognizes the pain caused by all injustices committed against African Americans.

It's devoted to educating and training staff on how to communicate with all customers, bettering its outreach to groups that serve people of color, and digging deeper on finding future employees to promote diversity.

“It’s very easy to communicate with those who are just like you, but it takes a little bit more to be able to communicate with everyone and that’s what we need to do here at the Reno Bike Project,” Kurstin Graham, Manager at the Reno Bike Project said.

Staff says these commitments are only the beginning of setting the stage for the organization to better serve our black community.

Graham added, “We’re going to have to push it to take it to the next level and that is to make sure everyone who walks in sees their community reflected back at them and they see a place they want to be a part of.”

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions for the nonprofit to improve regarding this issue, contact the Reno Bike Project at 775-323-4488 or renobikeproject@gmail.com.

To read the organization’s full statement, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Bike Project Continues The Conversation

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

WCSD Schools Reopening Plan

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Board of Trustees holds virtual meeting for school reopening discussion.

News

RV Business booming amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Renoites and Americans alike are hitting the road for vacation more and more during the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

RV Sales and Rentals Rise During Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Man in custody after home burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikkijohn Deleon was arrested for residential burglary.

News

Lost in Camp Fire, Mamma Celeste’s Gastropub & Pizzeria gets new life in Sparks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Lost in Camp Fire, popular pizzeria resurrecting in Northern Nevada

News

One dead after a small plane crash in South Lake Tahoe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge
Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in the Meyers community of the South Lake Tahoe Basin.

News

Quad County COVID-19 Updates: 10 new cases, 1 additional death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Riley Sorge, Audrey Owsley and Steve Timko
Latest Quad County COVID-19 updates.

News

DETR under investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
Judge Barry Breslow of the Second Judicial District Court has ordered an investigator to find specific details to reveal why it’s taking DETR so long for it to pay unemployment benefits and aid.

News

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
Sunny skies and a warming trend are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a daily breeze in the afternoons and evenings with very dry air and increased fire danger. Smoke and haze are likely in areas around and down-wind of the Numbers Fire in Douglas County. -Jeff