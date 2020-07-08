One dead after a small plane crash in South Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has died after a fatal plane crash in South Lake Tahoe.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 3:23pm, El Dorado County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a small plane crash in the community of Meyers in the South Lake Tahoe Basin.

Deputies say, they found a single engine plane crumpled and upside down when they arrived to the scene.

Authorities say there were two people on board the plane, one had died and the other was taken to Renown, their condition is unknown.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FAA and NTSB, who will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The identity of those on board will not be released until their identity is confirmed and family have been notified.

