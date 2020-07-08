Man in custody after home burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police say one man is in custody after an alleged burglary.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 around 3:05am, Sparks Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of C Street after a report of a home burglary in progress.

Officers arrived and within a minute arrested Nikkijohn Deleon for residential burglary.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that Deleon had entered the home while the family members inside were asleep.

Police say Deleon was discovered by one of the residents after the family dog alerted them of his presence. The resident was able to detain Deleon on scene until officers arrived and arrested him.

Deleon was booked into the Washoe County jail without further incident.

The Sparks Police Department encourages members of the community to watch out for their fellow neighbors and to contact the police if they notice suspicious activity.

