Gov. Sisolak signs proclamation for Wednesday’s Special Session

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has formally issued the proclamation to call the Nevada Legislature into Special Session on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9 A.M.

The Governor’s office says the Legislature will only be tasked with addressing the budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down Nevada’s economy.

“I am eager to work with our Nevada lawmakers on this difficult undertaking, and finalize the necessary reductions while prioritizing resources to protect Nevada’s residents as much as possible,” said Gov. Sisolak in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now. “I understand that the COVID-19 public health crisis has put us in the position to make very painful decisions on the State budget, but I am confident we will be able to overcome this challenge together and forge a new path forward.”

After the fiscal shortfall is addressed, the Governor says he may issue another proclamation for the legislature to address “policy items that rise to the extraordinary occasion of a special session.” The Governor said earlier this month that he wanted the state to address Criminal and Social Justice reform.

