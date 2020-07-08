Advertisement

Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen NHP Sergeant

NHP Trooper Ben Jenkins
NHP Trooper Ben Jenkins(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in remembrance of Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Ben Jenkins.

Jenkins’ funeral is being held today in Elko. Jenkins was killed March 27, 2020 while stopping to assist a motorist in White Pine County.

That man charged in the killing, John Dabritz, was arrested that same day after a hours long manhunt.

“The First Lady and I are just as heartbroken today as when we first got word of the loss of Sergeant Jenkins. So, on this day, let us again pay tribute to the memory of a great man who dedicated his life to service,” said Gov. Sisolak.  “A husband, father, grandfather, and veteran who passed doing what he had always done, protecting others. Although the grief felt throughout the State and especially in the Elko community has been immense, we know that his memory will live on in those that he meant so much to.”

The funeral will be live streamed on the Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Public Safety Facebook pages starting at 9:30 A.M.

