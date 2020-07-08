Advertisement

Fatal crash in Mono County; truck into lake

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(AP Images)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:01 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) -A driver died Wednesday morning in a crash that ended up in Upper Twin Lake in Mono County, about 26 miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes.

The accident happened about 7:50 a.m. on Twin Lakes Road about eight-tenths of a mile west of Charlie Day Road, the California Highway Patrol said. A passenger in the 2013 Chevrolet pickup said the driver suffered some sort of medical event and the truck veered off the road and into Upper Twin Lake.

The got himself out of the vehicle and swam to the shore. The vehicle came to rest about 75 feet to 100 feet from the shore and about 19 feet down, the CHP said. It does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

As of Wednesday afternoon vehicle removal was still underway.

