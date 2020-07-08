Advertisement

El Dorado County asks that visitors enjoy Lake Tahoe safely

El Dorado County logo.
El Dorado County logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - El Dorado County is asking visitors to Lake Tahoe to exercise social distancing and to wear masks, with their infection rate spiking.

The South Lake Tahoe region exceeded 100 positive cases per 100,000 population for the 14 day period that ended on June 29th. By Sunday, July 5th, the positive COVID-19 rate had risen to 169 per 100,000.

“Case counts in South Lake Tahoe have been disproportionately high since we started to track COVID-19 in March, having accounted for about 50 percent of the county’s cases to date, but representing only 17 percent of the County’s population,” said El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams in a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered counties to reinstate closures and business restrictions when certain categories exceed standards. One of those standards is whether cases per 100,000 population exceed 100 for three consecutive days. The entire El Dorado County has not exceeded that rate, but County numbers are trending up and may force County officials to reinstate restrictions and closures.

The County reminds visitors to Lake Tahoe to stay with members of your own household, choose take-out over dine-in meals, wear a mask where required, spend time outdoors instead of inside closed buildings, stay at least six feet from people who are not household members, and wash your hands.

The El Dorado Board of Supervisors will be discussing the situation in the South Lake Tahoe region at a special meeting Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The South Lake Tahoe region of El Dorado County includes South Lake Tahoe, Tahoma, Meyers and several tiny nearby communities.

