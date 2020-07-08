Advertisement

Discovery Museum to reopen with safety measures in place

The Discovery Museum plans to reopen July 11 after a nearly four-month closure due to COVID-19.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a nearly four-month closure, the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum is reopening its doors to the community.

The museum closed on March 17, 2020 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

It plans to reopen July 11 with modified museum hours and additional safety measures in place.

“We are excited to welcome our community back to The Discovery,” said Mat Sinclair, President of The Discovery. “Our team has been working very hard to plan our reopening, and we feel confident we will provide a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all visitors.”

Beginning July 11, the museum will be open for general admission on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also only be 100 visitors allowed in the museum at any given time to encourage social distancing. There will be a designated waiting area outside the museum if visitors arrive when the museum is at capacity.

The museum is offering a hands-on exhibit this summer called Matter Splatter where visitors can explore the materials used to produce some of the most advanced technology in existence today.

“Whether you want to analyze the properties of metals or just play with ooey, gooey slime, this exhibition focuses on what matters most; learning and fun,” said Sinclair.

For more information on The Discovery or the museum’s four-stage COVID-19 Response Plan, visit nvdm.org.

