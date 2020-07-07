Advertisement

US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility

The area inside a plutonium facility was secured
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Aerial View of Los Alamos National Laboratory.(Source: Los Alamos National Laboratory)
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at one of the nation’s premier nuclear labs are investigating the potential exposure of employees to plutonium.

Los Alamos National Laboratory confirmed Monday that 15 workers were being evaluated after a breach involving a gloved box that was being used to handle the material. The incident happened in June.

The area inside the plutonium facility was secured and there was no risk to public health or safety, lab officials said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

“Laboratory employees responded promptly and appropriately and cleared the room in a safe manner,” the lab said.

It's unknown how long the review will take and what changes might be made to ensure another breach does not happen.

Los Alamos is preparing to resume and ramp up production of the plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons. It’s facing of a 2026 deadline to begin producing at least 30 cores a year — a mission that has the support of the most senior Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation as the work is expected to bring jobs and billions of federal dollars to update buildings or construct new factories.

The effort has drawn much criticism from nuclear watchdog groups that long have been concerned about the lab's safety record and missed deadlines and repeated cost overruns.

State officials also have voiced concerns about the federal government's ability to clean up existing contamination from decades of bomb making and nuclear research at the lab while generating new waste.

To meet a mandate set by the federal government to replace the nuclear stockpile's aging plutonium cores, the work is being shared by Los Alamos and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina. Congress is hashing out how much money will be funneled to the two sites as part of ongoing negotiations on the latest defense budget bill.

Los Alamos began as a secret city in the mountains of northern New Mexico where government scientists and the military gathered as part of the Manhattan Project to develop the first atomic bomb. Since the 1940s, it has grown into a massive complex.

The mission of producing the plutonium cores has been based at Los Alamos for years but none have been manufactured since 2011 as the lab was dogged by a string of safety lapses.

The June 8 incident at the lab's plutonium facility was recently made public in a weekly report by inspectors with an independent safety board that monitors activities at federal labs around the country.

According to the report, air monitors sounded when an employee pulled out of the glovebox gloves after weighing and packaging plutonium oxide powder. Significant contamination was noted on his protective clothing, hair and skin. Nasal swabs were positive, and airborne radioactivity was documented in the room.

The inspector reported that radiation protection personnel successfully decontaminated the worker and that 14 other workers also were being monitored.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK and BEN NADLER
Atlanta's mayor says she doesn’t agree with the Georgia governor’s order to mobilize the National Guard in her city as a surge in violence became a political talking point.

National

COVID cases continue to rise across the US

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Florida governor not revealing the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients, as the outbreak grows.

Coronavirus

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus after working several weeks in a Capitol where many people stood or sat close together and did not wear masks.

Fire

Numbers Fire grows to 10,000 acres, no containment

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sierra Front reports the Numbers Fire broke out Monday around 7 p.m.

Health

35 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries in Washoe County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The total number of recoveries in Washoe County is 2,123.

Latest News

National

US government launches campaign to reduce high suicide rates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By HOPE YEN
The U.S. government is launching a national campaign aimed at reducing high suicide rates, particularly among veterans.

National

NY state penalizes Deutsche Bank $150M for Epstein dealings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $150 million to settle claims that it broke compliance rules in its dealings with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, New York state announced Tuesday.

National Politics

Mary Trump’s book offers devastating portrayal of president

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president's elder brother, who died in 1981. She has a doctorate in psychology.

National Politics

US notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health Organization

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, although the pullout won’t take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

News

Rounds Bakery announces closure of its retail store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Rounds will continue baking its products for sale through other retail outlets.