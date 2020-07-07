Advertisement

Rounds Bakery announces closure of its retail store

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rounds Bakery has announced that after 30 years, it is closing its retail store. Instead, Rounds will now focus on fresh-packed food for sale through other local retailers.

The change is blamed on COVID-19 and the restrictions required to operate under the pandemic.

In a statement provided to KOLO 8 News Now, Rounds’ Anton Novak, said, “as much as we love offering fresh bagels from our beautiful bread basket, we must socially distance, and our retail model does not support that right now. We take this virus seriously and public health is paramount. We are not contracting—we are expanding. We are absorbing all employees into the prepackaged fresh division and we can happily say you will still be able to get all the yummy things you have come to know and dearly love.”

The bakery store on Moana Lane will close its doors on July 17, 2020. The company says it will still offer online and delivery, but there may be some service disruptions during the transition.

