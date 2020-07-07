Advertisement

Police: Jogger finds decomposing head during morning run

A jogger found a human skull during a run.
A jogger found a human skull during a run.(Source: St. Petersburg Police Department)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Law enforcement is investigating after a human head was found on the side of a roadway in St. Petersburg.

Police say the remains were found by a jogger around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The jogger told authorities that she had run in the same area on Sunday and did not spot any remains or notice anything suspicious.

Police say the head was found on the roadway of 38th Avenue South between 31st and 34th Street South. Department spokesperson, Rafael Lopez, said detectives are working to try to establish a timeline of when the remains were placed in the area. It is also possible that the skull could have been dragged there by an animal.

Anyone with any information should call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

