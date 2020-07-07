Advertisement

Nevada facing $1.2 billion shortfall for 2020-2021 fiscal year

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has released a COVID-19 Fiscal Report that forecasts a $1.2 billion dollar shortfall for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

That estimate is based on Nevada Department of Taxation revenue statistics and consensus revenue projections from the Legislative Council Bureau (LCB) Fiscal Analysis Division and the Governor’s Finance Office.

To erase the shortfall, the proposal submitted to the Nevada Legislature recommends, among other steps:

  • Over $500 million in reductions to agency budgets
  • Reductions in one-time appropriations 
  • Reversions from the IFC restricted contingency funds
  • Transfers from other funds to the State’s general fund
  • Furlough days for state employees in the fiscal year, and holding open more than 690 state employee vacancies
  • A tax amnesty program 
  • Acceleration of net proceeds of minerals

The Nevada Legislature will meet starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in a special session to address the budget shortfall.

