Nevada facing $1.2 billion shortfall for 2020-2021 fiscal year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak has released a COVID-19 Fiscal Report that forecasts a $1.2 billion dollar shortfall for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

That estimate is based on Nevada Department of Taxation revenue statistics and consensus revenue projections from the Legislative Council Bureau (LCB) Fiscal Analysis Division and the Governor’s Finance Office.

To erase the shortfall, the proposal submitted to the Nevada Legislature recommends, among other steps:

Over $500 million in reductions to agency budgets

Reductions in one-time appropriations

Reversions from the IFC restricted contingency funds

Transfers from other funds to the State’s general fund

Furlough days for state employees in the fiscal year, and holding open more than 690 state employee vacancies

A tax amnesty program

Acceleration of net proceeds of minerals

The Nevada Legislature will meet starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in a special session to address the budget shortfall.

Today, I am releasing a COVID19 Fiscal Report, which includes details of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget ahead of the Nevada Legislative Special Session planned for Wednesday. None of us could have predicted a pandemic of this magnitude and the global economic crisis that followed. pic.twitter.com/e925h5daVl — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 7, 2020

