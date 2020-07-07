Advertisement

My Hometown Heroes launches summer fundraiser

Saving money, helping our community, while giving deserving cancer survivors help for college.
Saving money, helping our community, while giving deserving cancer survivors help for college.(KOLO)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:49 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Saving money, helping our community, while giving deserving cancer survivors help for college. That's what My Hometown Heroes is doing until the end of summer and you can help.

A donation of 40 to 100 dollars earns you a passport that you can use to save money at 13 popular spots around Reno-Sparks. Danny Heinsohn founded the My Hometown Heroes organization. He's a cancer survivor himself and wanted to find a way to not only help people who are in similar positions as he was, but to also help people out financially during this difficult time. His goal is to raise 25 thousand dollars by the end of August.

To donate and learn more visit, myhometownheroes.org/hni2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reno Improv: making you laugh virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Doors to Reno Improv may be closed, but it's not the final curtain call.

KOLO Cares

Art Paws goes virtual for 2020

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM PDT
Art Paws fundraiser will go virtual on July 19, 2020

News

Local ice cream shop hopes summer season will bring spike in business

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Steve Cordes is hoping the summer rush will mean a spike in business.

KOLO Cares

$250,000 CARES Grant headed to Catholic Charities

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM PDT
Catholic Charities receives a $250,000 CARES Grant to purchase fruits and vegetables from local farmers

Latest News

News

Disabled American Veterans raffle begins at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:47 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
The Reno chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) begins it annual fundraiser Wednesday and several big prizes are up for grabs. But the real mission is to help support local veterans.

News

DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

News

Thrive Wellness launches new perinatal program

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Thrive Wellness launches new perinatal program.

KOLO Cares

Rim Trail Challenge begins

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Tahoe Rim Trail Challenge Begins

Community

Supreme Court Protecting Local LGBTQ Workers From Discrimination

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:46 PM PDT
|

KOLO Cares

Nevada Humane Society in need of foster families

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:12 PM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
This time of year, the Nevada Humane Society sees an increased demand in the need for foster families.