My Hometown Heroes launches summer fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Saving money, helping our community, while giving deserving cancer survivors help for college. That's what My Hometown Heroes is doing until the end of summer and you can help.

A donation of 40 to 100 dollars earns you a passport that you can use to save money at 13 popular spots around Reno-Sparks. Danny Heinsohn founded the My Hometown Heroes organization. He's a cancer survivor himself and wanted to find a way to not only help people who are in similar positions as he was, but to also help people out financially during this difficult time. His goal is to raise 25 thousand dollars by the end of August.

To donate and learn more visit, myhometownheroes.org/hni2020

