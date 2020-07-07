Man confused why Gov. Sisolak and DETR can’t pay him

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - An Uber/Lyft driver is waiting for Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) to pay him.

Nghia Pham is a father of four.

KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked him about his debt when Pham revealed an even more difficult hardship.

"I already lost my car," Pham.

"You lost your car?" Bond.

"Yeah so. I lost my car. I couldn't make any monthly payments. It was either my car or food because they (DETR) kept me waiting so long I have no means of going back to it so that's the reason why I really really need them to pay me because the amount they pay me I can put that down as a down payment for another car," Pham.

"How are you doing financially?" Bond.

"Personally I've been on my last leg. I literally have been down to like $20," Pham.

He says he's behind $4,000 on rent for his apartment and he maxed out on two credit cards.

He stopped driving for Uber and Lyft in the Las Vegas area in February of 2020 when he says business dropped off.

He applied for pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) May 16.

Since then he has spent several hours on the phone and has talked with between 8 and 9 DETR representatives over the phone.

"He verified that my account looked good. He approved it on his side and basically told me there is nothing else you need to do so you just have to wait for a DETR claims rep to hit that magic button to approve your claim," Pham.

“So you’ve never been marked for fraud. There is no problem on your application, but you haven’t been paid?” Bond asked.

"Correct," Pham.

"When you talk with a DETR rep and ask, 'Why haven't I been paid? What is the answer?" Bond.

"The only answer they can give me is they need a DETR claims rep to approve the claim and they couldn't do it themselves because they're not authorized to," Pham.

A reporter asked a question on behalf of Pham at a news conference with Gov. Sisolak June 24.

"Is there anyway to speed that up. That process?" unnamed reporter.

"We are working through them as fast as we possibly can. They have to be done individually and it can take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes to do one claim," said Gov. Sisolak, (D) Nevada."What do you think about Gov. Sisiolak saying I can't move any faster to help you?" Bond.

"I feel that Gov. Sisolak is just taking some basic information from DETR and just not really caring. It seems like he has no heart into this and since it doesn't apply to him directly he doesn't care," Pham.

Pham says he has applied for about a dozen jobs and took a temp job at Amazon.com which provided income for about a month.

He says he earned a fraction of the income he did as an Uber/Lyft driver and not nearly as much as he qualifies for from DETR.

He's pleading for the governor and DETR to speed up this process.

A class action lawsuit filed against Nevada and DETR on behalf of people like Pham will be heard July 7 at 9:00 a.m.

It demands the State of Nevada pay PUA claimants in a timely manner.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.