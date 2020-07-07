Numbers Fire south of Gardnerville grows to 2,500 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 10 P.M. The Numbers Fire has grown to more than 2,500 acres in the Pine Nuts, according to Douglas County.

Officials said 911 calls have gone out for most of the eastern part of the Valley and the Pine Nuts.

Current evacuations are as follows:

Pine View Estates

Bodie Flat

Out Our Way Area

Evacuation Location Site

Carson Valley Inn ( Due to COVID )

Address: 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-9711

Current Road Closures

395 closed at Riverview and SR208.

Pinenut closed at Arroyo (please stay clear of these roads)

NV Energy has shut off power in the area for safety reasons at the request of the Douglas County Fire Department. About 600 customers affected.

For the latest updates from Douglas County, click here.

UPDATE 9:32 P.M. An evacuation notice has been issued for the “Out Our Way” area due to the Numbers Fire.

Caltrans reports the U.S. 395 closure is about 15 miles north of Topaz Lake.

The Reno Fire Department is assisting fire crews.

View of the #numbersfire in Gardnerville from a friend’s house. Fast moving fire on a RedFlag day @RenoFireDept is sending resources to assist. Please stay clear of the area around Bodie Flats and cooperate with your public safety professionals. @EFPFirefighters pic.twitter.com/Y6Bj3YEsnT — David Cochran (@ChiefDave_RFD) July 7, 2020

UPDATE 9:05 P.M. An evacuation site has been set up at the Carson Valley Inn for anyone needing a place to stay due to the Numbers Fire.

It’s one of at least two fires burning south of Gardnerville, prompting voluntary evacuations.

**Evacuation Site**Carson Valley Inn has been established as an evacuation site for anyone needing a place to stay due to the #NumbersFire Due to health and safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic we will not be opening the Community and Senior Center at this time. — Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) July 7, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: At least two brush fires are burning in the Bodie Flat area along U.S. 395 south of Gardnerville.

Sierra Front reports the Bodie Flat Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Douglas County issued a recommended evacuation for residents in the Pine View Estates area. There is no word yet as to how big the fire is.

NDOT reports U.S. 395 is closed near Rockbottom Road to Spring Valley Drive.

****ALERT*****Douglas County has currently issued a recommended evacuation for residents in the Pine View Estates area due to a Wildland Fire. Please avoid the area and stay vigilant of your surroundings. — Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) July 7, 2020

Resources responding with @EFPFirefighters to the BodieFlat fire along HWY 395 South of Gardnerville. @blmnv @HumboldtToiyabe pic.twitter.com/ysG12VyhVO — SFIDC News & Notes (@mindendispatch) July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.