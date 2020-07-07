Advertisement

Numbers Fire south of Gardnerville grows to 2,500 acres

Sierra Front reports crews are responding to the Bodie Flat Fire south of Gardnerville.
Sierra Front reports crews are responding to the Bodie Flat Fire south of Gardnerville.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:54 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 10 P.M. The Numbers Fire has grown to more than 2,500 acres in the Pine Nuts, according to Douglas County.

Officials said 911 calls have gone out for most of the eastern part of the Valley and the Pine Nuts.

Current evacuations are as follows:

Pine View Estates

Bodie Flat

Out Our Way Area

Evacuation Location Site

Carson Valley Inn ( Due to COVID )

Address: 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-9711

Current Road Closures

395 closed at Riverview and SR208.

Pinenut closed at Arroyo (please stay clear of these roads)

NV Energy has shut off power in the area for safety reasons at the request of the Douglas County Fire Department. About 600 customers affected.

For the latest updates from Douglas County, click here.

UPDATE 9:32 P.M. An evacuation notice has been issued for the “Out Our Way” area due to the Numbers Fire.

Caltrans reports the U.S. 395 closure is about 15 miles north of Topaz Lake.

The Reno Fire Department is assisting fire crews.

UPDATE 9:05 P.M. An evacuation site has been set up at the Carson Valley Inn for anyone needing a place to stay due to the Numbers Fire.

It’s one of at least two fires burning south of Gardnerville, prompting voluntary evacuations.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least two brush fires are burning in the Bodie Flat area along U.S. 395 south of Gardnerville.

Sierra Front reports the Bodie Flat Fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Douglas County issued a recommended evacuation for residents in the Pine View Estates area. There is no word yet as to how big the fire is.

NDOT reports U.S. 395 is closed near Rockbottom Road to Spring Valley Drive.

