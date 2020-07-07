Allegations against high school principal worry Hawthorne parents

HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) - Mineral County High School Principal Rick Taylor was up for a performance review and needed character references from local parents. Alicia Dalton said she was initially happy to comply.

“I was bragging about him on Facebook. He had all these new rules and all these things he was going to do.”

Then she heard the rumors and then that the accusations had been investigated by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigator’s report--which we have obtained-- contains accounts from multiple teenage girls which would send a shiver up the spine of any parent.

A 16-year-old student told the investigator she was called to Taylor’s office after some revealing photos of her which had been posted on social media. Taylor said he asked her about losing her virginity, how it was. Immediately uncomfortable she refused to answer as--she said--”he kept calling her beautiful.” Referring to the photos he told her to ‘flaunt it, that he understood ‘why guys would like to have sex with her.‘”

Another 16-year-old said she was asked if he could ask a personal question. When she said yes, he asked if she was a virgin. Uncomfortable she declined to answer and said “they just sat in silence for the rest of the period.”

A 13-year-old was called to his office for a dress code violation said he asked her how old she was when she had her first kiss and if she was still a virgin. Mr. Taylor--she said--told her he was going to let her torn pants “slide as she did look good in them.”

Another student said unbidden he shared some of his personal history. After asking her about her virginity, telling her he’d lost his at the age of nine.

“He’s an old man to these girls,” says an incredulous Alicia Dalton. “They don’t want to hear about his sex life and why would you even bring that up?”

Taylor denied all of this, telling the investigator saying “never in his career had he ever had such a conversation.”

The investigator apparently reached the conclusion that no laws had been broken. He added, however, that the girls’ accounts “...may suggest behavior consistently known as ‘grooming’ and potentially predatory behaviors when a person sets out to gain a youth’s trust and break down defenses and convinces youth to engage in sex or other risky or delinquent behaviors.”

The incidents described in the police report all took place in the principal’s office, but there are other stories.

Another 16-year-old told investigators Taylor once took unusual interest in what she was wearing at school rushing to compliment her, then asking her behind closed doors about, who she was dating and what they had done.

Then one night, she told us, he showed up at her home.

He’d been part of an effort to get the family, new in town and struggling to get settled, a washing machine. He’d offered to install it, but her mother told him to come by in the daytime as she worked at night.

Surprised, uncomfortable with his behavior and home alone babysitting siblings, she texted her mother at work.

“I also texted a friend to at least come over until my mom comes back.”

Her mother rushed home and was shocked at his behavior.

“He was intoxicated,” she told us, “showing up knowing I wouldn’t be at home and that my children were here was not OK. He needed to leave.”

She says she told him to go. He refused. She finally called another teacher to get him to go.

Both mother and daughter say they filed police reports.

Alicia Dalton says she went to a recent school board meeting expecting an airing of the allegations. The matter was immediately tabled.

Our attempts to talk with Taylor got no response. School Superintendent Karen Watson would say only it was a personnel matter on which she could not comment.

Some parents feel all of this has left them no choice, but to take their kids out of school.

“If it was only two or three kids I might feel a little different,” says Tari, a grandmother raising grandchildren attending local schools, who says she’s just heard too many stories to be comfortable.

“If my child doesn’t feel safe in school I will take her out, keep her with me and home school her,” Susan Bradt told us.

Alicia Dalton agrees. “If they don’t care enough about our children to make the decision. What are we supposed to do?

