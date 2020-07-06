Vigil held for teens killed in crash on Sparks Blvd.

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -

On the afternoon of July 4th, two local teens sped down Sparks Boulevard across from the Baring Village. And while it’s unclear exactly what caused them to lose control, their car crashed into a tree. 16-year-old Giovvani Oliva, of Reno, and 17-year-old Justyn Lopez-Florez, of Fernley, were pronounced dead on scene.

“All my prayers go out to him and his family,” said Jesse Hernandez. a childhood friend of Oliva. “It’s just not going to feel the same.”

The scene of the crash was busy all day long on Sunday. Many putting flowers or other mementos at the location. Others, just stopping to pay their respects.

On Sunday night, a vigil was held at the Sparks marina. Hundreds gathering to show their support for the families affected.

“I was very upset,” said Jeannette Holland of Fernley. “I was shocked that something like this could happen. "

Holland says that if nothing else, she will make sure her three children will use this as a way of learning of the dangers that come with driving at a young age.

“I think seeing this type of reality will shed light and allow them to take more accountability,” she said.

Organizers of the vigil asked those in attendance to wear blue, and to bring balloons, which were released in unison in honor of the two teens who lost their lives.

Gofundme pages have been set up to help out the families affected. There is one for the families of both Lopez-Florez and Oliva.

Sparks Police are continuing to investigate this case. They ask if you know anything about it, that you call them at 353-2231 or call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

