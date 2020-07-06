Advertisement

Vigil held for teens killed in crash on Sparks Blvd.

Hundreds showed up to the Sparks Marina on Sunday night to honor the two boys.
Hundreds gather to honor the two teens killed in a crash on July 4.
Hundreds gather to honor the two teens killed in a crash on July 4.(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -

On the afternoon of July 4th, two local teens sped down Sparks Boulevard across from the Baring Village. And while it’s unclear exactly what caused them to lose control, their car crashed into a tree. 16-year-old Giovvani Oliva, of Reno, and 17-year-old Justyn Lopez-Florez, of Fernley, were pronounced dead on scene.

“All my prayers go out to him and his family,” said Jesse Hernandez. a childhood friend of Oliva. “It’s just not going to feel the same.”

The scene of the crash was busy all day long on Sunday. Many putting flowers or other mementos at the location. Others, just stopping to pay their respects.

On Sunday night, a vigil was held at the Sparks marina. Hundreds gathering to show their support for the families affected.

“I was very upset,” said Jeannette Holland of Fernley. “I was shocked that something like this could happen. "

Holland says that if nothing else, she will make sure her three children will use this as a way of learning of the dangers that come with driving at a young age.

“I think seeing this type of reality will shed light and allow them to take more accountability,” she said.

Organizers of the vigil asked those in attendance to wear blue, and to bring balloons, which were released in unison in honor of the two teens who lost their lives.

Gofundme pages have been set up to help out the families affected. There is one for the families of both Lopez-Florez and Oliva.

Sparks Police are continuing to investigate this case. They ask if you know anything about it, that you call them at 353-2231 or call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia Street Project Update

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

RTC Plans Pavement Preservation Projects for California Ave., Mayberry Dr. and First St.

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Reno Improv: making you laugh virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Doors to Reno Improv may be closed, but it's not the final curtain call.

Traffic

Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 on Pyramid Highway near Sparks Boulevard.

News

ICE rule puts foreign students in limbo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
Foreign students may be forced to leave the U.S. if they cannot take in person classes.

Latest News

News

Swimmer who died at the Sparks Marina identified

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on the side of the marina closest to Interstate 80.

News

Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash on N. Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The crash happened on N. Virginia at McCarran.

News

Rose Fire now 30% contained

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon.

News

Vitalant providing COVID-19 antibody testing with blood donation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Through the end of August Vitalant will provide a free COVID-19 antibody test with a blood donation. Vitalant’s Scott Edward said during the pandemic the organization has been struggling for donations. In the last few months Vitalant hasn’t been able to host half of their blood drives.

News

UNR continues to rebuild one year after Argenta Hall explosion

Updated: 16 hours ago
UNR continues to rebuild one year after Argenta Hall explosion