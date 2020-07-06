Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Virginia Street Project Update

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC and SNC are continuing construction operations in Midtown. Major paving operations on Virginia Street are complete. Due to recent accelerated construction operations, Midtown construction is expected to finish three months early.

Virginia Street is back open to one-way, southbound traffic within the construction zone. Crews are now finishing center median work, landscaping, roadway striping, and final utility work. Virginia Street is anticipated to reopen to two-way traffic in Midtown in August, when construction is expected to be substantially complete.

Construction on the roundabout at Center/Mary Streets continues and the roundabout is only partially open at this time. For everyone’s safety, please slow down, obey traffic signs and pay attention as you drive through the roundabout. At this time, traffic is only one-way via a southbound detour through the east side of the roundabout. The RTC encourages the community to continue to support Midtown businesses within the construction zone.

University of Nevada, Reno-area Update:

Construction crews are continuing sidewalk improvements on the east side of Virginia Street, between I-80 and the West Stadium Parking Complex entrance. Crews are also working on the roundabout near the West Stadium Parking Complex entrance. Construction operations on the east side of the roadway will not significantly impact traffic on Virginia Street, which is expected to remain open to two-way traffic until summer 2020. Demolition of the buildings on the east side of Virginia Street between 8th and 9th Streets is complete.

Learn more about upcoming construction operations and sign up for University project updates in the University section of VirginiaStreetProject.com.

For more information about the Virginia Street Project, visit VirginiaStreetProject.com, text VIRGINIA to 797979, sign up for weekly stakeholder updates, and follow RTC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

