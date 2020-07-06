Advertisement

Suspect arrested in burglary and arson case

Kody Nichols, 23, is charged with first-degree arson and burglary.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is behind bars accused in a burglary and arson in Reno.

It happened Wednesday, July 1, 2020 just after midnight.

Investigators say Kody Nichols broke into a home on Jones Street near Washington Street and intentionally set the fire over a domestic dispute.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to a bedroom.

Nichols was arrested on Sunday, July 5. He is charged with first-degree arson and burglary.

Anyone with further information about the fire is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous.

