Reno Improv: making you laugh virtually

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The doors to Reno Improv may be closed but it's not the final curtain call.

Tim Mahoney is a coach and performer, wearing many hats at the theater.

“With these troubled times, everybody needs to laugh at their own way and for some people that means engaging and being part of something,” said Mahoney.

In a time where zoom calls and digital communication is now relied upon more than ever, it wasn’t too hard to improvise a solution....reno improv is now operating virtually for online workshops, classes and even Facebook games... which they invite the local community to join and interact.

Reno Improv
Reno Improv(Reno Improv)

“Connection is really the important thing on stage for improvisers but also for people,” added Mahoney. “It’s been a challenge to keep that up at this time.”

It hasn’t been an easy transition....Mahoney said it’s hard to look at empty chairs with what use to be a packed house.

“We truly don’t know when the theater will open,” Mahoney explained. “Well theaters in general are struggling right now because we can’t open and we understand that our performers safety, audience and employee safety comes first.

However improv goes beyond just a physical performance, it’s about captivating your audience whether it’s live or behind a computer screen.

“One of our underlying missions is to just create opportunities for the community and make art accessible,” said Mahoney. “This is our art form which is improv and we want to make it accessible for everyone online.”

They say laughter is the best form of medicine...so Mahoney is inviting everyone to catch their upcoming shows online...it might just be the right cure for your COVID cabin fever.

“We will be launching online shows taking place on Zoom and in various formats to rehearse and practice improv skills that fit in this format,” added Mahoney. “We learned a lot over the last 3 months about improv virtually about whats possible and what isn’t, so its fun to explore that.”

The Two-Pro Variety show will be streamed live from the Reno Improv Facebook page July 11 & 18, 2020 at 8 p.m., while Shady Cove, an improvised soap opera will be streamed live from the Reno Improv Facebook July 25th, 2020 and August 1, 2020 at 8 p.m.

There is no cost but donations are welcomed!

For more information, click: here.

