Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

NHP said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a cement truck.
NHP said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a cement truck.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash Monday morning in Sparks involving a cement truck caused a major backup on Pyramid Highway.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 near Sparks Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the cement truck.

Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital.

Northbound Pyramid was closed while crews cleaned up the crash, but has since reopened.

