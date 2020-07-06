Driver crashes into cement truck after running red light

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash Monday morning in Sparks involving a cement truck caused a major backup on Pyramid Highway.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. July 6, 2020 near Sparks Boulevard.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into the cement truck.

Minor injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital.

Northbound Pyramid was closed while crews cleaned up the crash, but has since reopened.

