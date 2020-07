RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Red Flag warning goes into effect Monday.

Dry conditions and gusty winds will make it hard to put out fires.

Please monitor any outdoor activities to not start a spark.

Tuesday will see lighter winds.

No considerable rain this week but we could see potential for thunderstorms next weekend.

Monday Web Weather (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.