Five displaced in Dayton duplex fire

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Five people were displaced by a fire early Sunday in Dayton, Central Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Rich Harvey said.

The fire was reported in a duplex in the 200 block of Meadowood Court at about 2:47 a.m.

The fire burned in the attic of both parts of the duplex and in one upstairs bedroom at one of the duplexes, Harvey said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not look suspicious, Harvey said.

There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting in the case.

