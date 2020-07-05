Fire on Mount Rose; Mt. Rose Highway closed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews are responding to a fire on Mount Rose, which was first first reported at 3:37 P.M. near Winters Creek.

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) reports the Rose Fire is about one acre and that TMFR, the U.S. Forest Service and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District crews are on scene.

Aircraft have also been called in to help control the fire.

The Rose Fire is burning in heavy timber.

As of about 5:15 p.m. the Mount Rose Highway was closed in both directions, as well as Douglas Fire Drive and the Mount Rose Ski Area, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

