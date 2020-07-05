Fire in east Sparks halted at 5 acres

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department reports a brush fire reached 5 acres in east Sparks early Sunday before fire crews stopped its progress.

The fire happened near Vista Terrace Lane off Los Altos Parkway.

SFD sent three brush rigs, three fire engines and a water truck and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue sent a fire engine and a water truck.

SFD reported progress of the fire was halted about 2:30 a.m.

There was no immediate report of the suspected cause.

The Sparks Fire Department provided this photograph of the fire near Vista Terrace Lane . (Sparks Fire Department)

The Sparks Fire Department provided this photograph of mop up of the brush fire near Vista Terrace Lane . (Sparks Fire Department)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.