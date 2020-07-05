29-acre brush fire near Cold Springs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There is a brush fire north of Cold Springs near the Red Rock area, Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center reports.

Sierra Front said as of 4:15 p.m. the Antelope Fire was 70 percent contained.

The fire was initially reported to be 10 acres but mapping puts it at 29 acres.

Sierra Front said the fire has been boxed in by roads and fire retardant.

The fire is reported to be closest to Village Parkway and New Forest Drive on Bureau of Land Management land.

It was reported around noon.

#AntelopeFire North of Cold Springs has been boxed in by roads and retardant. Crews will continue to secure the fires edge. @TMFPD @blmnv pic.twitter.com/SS48vwC5Nk — SFIDC News & Notes (@mindendispatch) July 5, 2020

