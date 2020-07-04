Advertisement

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48 1/2 in a competition that took place at an undisclosed location with no in-person spectators. Both hot dog totals were world records. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest aired on a live sports-starved ESPN. “I know that’s what the fans want.”

New Yorkers were urged to avoid large holiday gatherings in order to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases like other states are seeing.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there were more than 720 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported Friday statewide, and 11 deaths were attributed to the virus.

New York City’s July 4 festivities will be capped by a televised fireworks display over the Empire State Building. Fireworks sponsor Macy’s said the show, to be broadcast on NBC, would feature “a spectacular display choreographed to an epic musical score.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Possible Drowning at Sparks Marina

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Two teens die in July 4 crash in Sparks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The accident happened on Sparks Boulevard just south of Baring Boulevard.

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

News

Possible drowning at Sparks Marina

Updated: 3 hours ago
A possible drowning at the Sparks Marina

News

Possible drowning at the Sparks Marina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the side of the marina closest to Interstate 80.

Latest News

National

COVID caution on the 4th of July

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
State and local governments try to keep the coronavirus from spreading this holiday weekend.

National

Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

News

Nevada tribal emergency coordinator named amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cassandra Darrough of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe began work last month with the state Division of Emergency Management.

News

Bellagio error may be biggest past post loss for Vegas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating the matter.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.