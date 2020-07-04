Two teens die in July 4 crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two teenagers died early Saturday in a crash near Reed High School, the Sparks Police Department said.

It was a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Sparks Boulevard south of Baring Boulevard at about 3:05 a.m.

The deceased are two males, the 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a witness saw their vehicle speeding through the intersection of Sparks and Baring boulevards and as it continued south it left Sparks Boulevard and hit a tree. Police said they are still trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call the traffic division at 775-353-2432 or Secret Witness at 774-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.