Two teens die in July 4 crash in Sparks

The Edgefield County Coroner confirms he is working a fatal crash on Hwy 25 North.
The Edgefield County Coroner confirms he is working a fatal crash on Hwy 25 North.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Two teenagers died early Saturday in a crash near Reed High School, the Sparks Police Department said.

It was a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Sparks Boulevard south of Baring Boulevard at about 3:05 a.m.

The deceased are two males, the 16-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a witness saw their vehicle speeding through the intersection of Sparks and Baring boulevards and as it continued south it left Sparks Boulevard and hit a tree. Police said they are still trying to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

If anyone has information about the incident they are asked to call the traffic division at 775-353-2432 or Secret Witness at 774-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

