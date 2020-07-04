Sparks police looking for suspect who used stolen credit card
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:44 AM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department released surveillance camera photographs of a person who used a stolen credit card at Target on June 16.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. at the 1550 E. Lincoln Way store.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.
Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $250 for information about the case.
