Sparks police looking for suspect who used stolen credit card

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department released surveillance camera photographs of a person who used a stolen credit card at Target on June 16.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. at the 1550 E. Lincoln Way store.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $250 for information about the case.

