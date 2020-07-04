Possible drowning at the Sparks Marina

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are looking for a 50-year-old man who apparently went under the water at the Sparks Marina Saturday and never surfaced.

The walking path and dog park on the south side of the marina are closed, the Sparks Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the side of the marina closest to Interstate 80.

A park ranger tells KOLO 8 News Now that a woman saw her friend go under and never surface again.

A witness said she saw a man start swimming into the Sparks Marina and then at one point, he started swimming with one arm.

Angela Nevared said he started treading water and possibly yelled “Mother.” Others did not seem concerned, Nevared said.

He turned around and started coming back and yelled again. Then he went under.

Joining the Sparks Fire Department in the search are the Sparks Police Department, REMSA, Washoe County Search and Rescue, the Washoe County HASTY Team, and RAVEN.

