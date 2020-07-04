Advertisement

Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:31 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department found a person in west Reno Friday that had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police temporarily blocked the 2600 block of Dickerson Road to investigate.

As police arrived in the Dickerson Road area at about 5:30 p.m. they saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police stopped the vehicle and found the gunshot wound victim. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

News

North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

News

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr’.s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

News

Governor Sisolak Threatens Tighter Restrictions is Mask Mandate isn't Followed

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Woman claims conflicting answers to one PUA claim

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Reno woman says representatives at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) are giving her conflicting answers to her desperate questions about getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) aid.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunny skies and breezy afternoons, with average temperatures, will continue through the weekend into next week. More wind is possible early next week, which could mean Red Flag, or critical, fire danger. No precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. Happy Independence Day! -Jeff

News

ART PAWS

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

How An Ice Cream Shop is Faring During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fernley 4th of July Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Ely cancels parade, says people with virus aren’t isolating

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Ely canceled a downtown parade scheduled for Saturday morning.