Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department found a person in west Reno Friday that had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police temporarily blocked the 2600 block of Dickerson Road to investigate.

As police arrived in the Dickerson Road area at about 5:30 p.m. they saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police stopped the vehicle and found the gunshot wound victim. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the community.

