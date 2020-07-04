North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department said both directions of North Virginia Street are closed north of McCarran Boulevard following a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The road is expected to be closed at least until midnight.

They ask drivers to avoid the area.

McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

Police said witnesses remained on scene and everyone is cooperating.

The crash was reported about 8:25 p.m.

