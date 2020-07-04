Nevada tribal emergency coordinator named amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has been named as Nevada’s new tribal emergency response coordinator, amid a report that coronavirus testing and assistance has been slow to reach Native American tribes.

Cassandra Darrough began work last month with the state Division of Emergency Management.

She is an elected tribal council member who traces her ancestry to the Walker River Paiute Tribe.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that tribes in Nevada scrambled for weeks to acquire coronavirus testing materials and protective equipment while most other Nevada residents were able to obtain limited testing as early as mid-March.

