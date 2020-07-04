Advertisement

More test positive for COVID-19 at Northern Nevada State Veterans Home

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven more residents of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19, the veterans home said Saturday.

That means 15 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.  The residents are in isolation. The staff members are self-quarantined at home and continue to be either asymptomatic or are in stable condition with mild symptoms, the veterans home said.

Ten veteran residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to the Reno VA Hospital where they receive round-the-clock medical care in a specially designed COVID ICU unit.  The veterans home said they are in stable condition.

Those who have tested positive must have two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 before they return to regular care or return to work.

Access to the home remains limited to team members and essential vendors only. Additionally, anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening.

“By increasing testing frequency, we will identify positive cases even earlier and thereby limit to the extent possible exposures, and begin therapeutic treatments as soon as possible,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller said in a statement. “Our dedicated clinical teams continue to work with local, state and federal partners to do everything we can to protect our residents and team members.”

Patients and staff at the veterans home first tested positive in mid-June.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Possible Drowning at Sparks Marina

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Two teens die in July 4 crash in Sparks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The accident happened on Sparks Boulevard just south of Baring Boulevard.

News

Possible drowning at Sparks Marina

Updated: 3 hours ago
A possible drowning at the Sparks Marina

News

Possible drowning at the Sparks Marina

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the side of the marina closest to Interstate 80.

News

Nevada tribal emergency coordinator named amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cassandra Darrough of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe began work last month with the state Division of Emergency Management.

Latest News

News

Bellagio error may be biggest past post loss for Vegas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating the matter.

VOD Recordings

Staying Safe in Lakes And Rivers

Updated: 9 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

VOD Recordings

Family Loses It All In Poeville Fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11 pm.

News

Sparks police looking for suspect who used stolen credit card

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
The incident happened about 6 p.m. June 16 at Target at 1550 E. Lincoln Way store.

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 19 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer