More test positive for COVID-19 at Northern Nevada State Veterans Home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven more residents of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home tested positive for COVID-19, the veterans home said Saturday.

That means 15 residents and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are in isolation. The staff members are self-quarantined at home and continue to be either asymptomatic or are in stable condition with mild symptoms, the veterans home said.

Ten veteran residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to the Reno VA Hospital where they receive round-the-clock medical care in a specially designed COVID ICU unit. The veterans home said they are in stable condition.

Those who have tested positive must have two consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 before they return to regular care or return to work.

Access to the home remains limited to team members and essential vendors only. Additionally, anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening.

“By increasing testing frequency, we will identify positive cases even earlier and thereby limit to the extent possible exposures, and begin therapeutic treatments as soon as possible,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller said in a statement. “Our dedicated clinical teams continue to work with local, state and federal partners to do everything we can to protect our residents and team members.”

Patients and staff at the veterans home first tested positive in mid-June.

