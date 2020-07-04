Ely cancels parade, says people with virus aren’t isolating

ELY, Nev. - Officials in the northern Nevada city of Ely announced Friday that they were canceling a Fourth of July parade and modifying other Independence Day celebrations because of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus but refuse to practice self-isolation.

The city of Ely, with a population of about 3,900 people, canceled a downtown parade scheduled for Saturday morning.

The city also announced a community breakfast would be converted into a drive-thru event and a field and golf course used to watch fireworks would both be closed, though the fireworks show would go on.

