Bellagio error may be biggest past post loss for Vegas

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP0 - The nearly quarter-million dollars in winning wagers reportedly placed at MGM Resorts last Sunday might be the largest sportsbook loss in Las Vegas history on bets made after an event has started.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports seven longtime Las Vegas bookmakers can’t recall a larger loss. ESPN reports

Sunday’s bets were allowed to be placed because incorrect start times were posted on some Korean and Chinese baseball games due to a manual entry error.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board is reportedly investigating the matter. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

