Washoe school district to consider plan to return to school

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:03 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday considers options on reopening schools in the fall.

A survey conducted by the school district shows most families, staffs and students support returning to school in the fall. Five percent of families, 6 percent of students and 2 percent of staff said they would not return.

Sixty-two percent of families supported returning, as did 65 percent of students 74 percent of staff. The rest gave a qualified yes, depending on the plan adopted by the school board.

School staff said the guiding principals are Do No Harm, ensure student, family and staff basic needs are being met, ensure equitable access for all students, have high academic expectations for students and follow health-related guidelines.

The state guidance includes less than 50 percent occupancy and social distancing, plus face coverings for students and staff 10 years old and older.

There is also discussion of hybrid learning, where students do both online learning and attend school for a limited time each month.

The calendar would have students attending school on Aug. 17 with kindergarten assessment Aug. 17 to Aug. 21 and kindergarten instruction beginning Aug. 24. School ends June 11.

The meeting is Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m. and will be streamed by the district.

