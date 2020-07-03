Southern California city to ticket people without masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in the Southern California city of West Hollywood will issue citations to people who are not wearing masks in public, ramping up enforcement of a rule that previously had been imposed largely without penalties.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Wednesday night that the increased enforcement would begin this month.

The non-criminal citations come with a fine of $250 for a first offense, as well as a $50 fee.

The city of West Hollywood contracts with the sheriff’s department for law enforcement. It was not immediately clear if deputies throughout the county would also begin issuing citations for being in public without a mask.

The COVID-19 infection rate is moving up in California. The Governor has recently issued an Order for everyone to wear... Posted by West Hollywood Sheriff's Station on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

