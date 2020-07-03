Pres. Trump reelection effort resumes in-person Nevada campaigning

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in Nevada has returned to in-person campaigning after moving to an online-only operation for several months because of the coronavirus.

Campaign spokesman Keith Schipper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that door-knocking and volunteer training sessions for the Republican’s campaign restarted on June 8.

Schipper says campaign staff and volunteers are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing at events and volunteers are encouraged to make appointments before showing up at campaign offices.

The Nevada campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is still running a virtual campaign with phone banks and virtual meetings.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)