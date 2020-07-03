Advertisement

Pres. Trump reelection effort resumes in-person Nevada campaigning

In this May 4, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump signals to the press that he will come over to talk, as he leaves the White House for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association in Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this May 4, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump signals to the press that he will come over to talk, as he leaves the White House for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association in Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in Nevada has returned to in-person campaigning after moving to an online-only operation for several months because of the coronavirus.

Campaign spokesman Keith Schipper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that door-knocking and volunteer training sessions for the Republican’s campaign restarted on June 8.

Schipper says campaign staff and volunteers are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing at events and volunteers are encouraged to make appointments before showing up at campaign offices.

The Nevada campaign of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is still running a virtual campaign with phone banks and virtual meetings.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Latest News

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

News

North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

News

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr’.s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

News

Governor Sisolak Threatens Tighter Restrictions is Mask Mandate isn't Followed

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The person's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Latest News

News

Woman claims conflicting answers to one PUA claim

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Reno woman says representatives at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) are giving her conflicting answers to her desperate questions about getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) aid.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunny skies and breezy afternoons, with average temperatures, will continue through the weekend into next week. More wind is possible early next week, which could mean Red Flag, or critical, fire danger. No precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. Happy Independence Day! -Jeff

News

ART PAWS

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

How An Ice Cream Shop is Faring During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fernley 4th of July Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Ely cancels parade, says people with virus aren’t isolating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Ely canceled a downtown parade scheduled for Saturday morning.