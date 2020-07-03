Advertisement

Pennies for Pages

Spread the Word Nevada launches a summer initiative to get more books into the homes of kids in at-risk communities
Spread the Word Nevada
Spread the Word Nevada(Denise Wong)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids in Washoe County may be out of school for summer break, but that doesn't mean learning has to stop. Spread the Word Nevada is hoping to help parents work to prevent the "summer slide" by providing them with books for their kids' home libraries. The nonprofit says getting books into the homes of kids in at-risk communities is more important than ever now since students have been out of the classrooms for months due to COVID-19.

To help in this effort, Spread the Word Nevada has just launched an initiative called Pennies for Pages. It's a way for the community to donate -- even the smallest amount -- with the money going toward purchasing books for children in Washoe County. The books are given out during the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kids Cafe grab-and-go meal distributions that serve Washoe County students.

"Since school's been out, we've been distributing 2,000 books a week. Demand has skyrocketed. We need books. And for just a dollar, we can put books into the hands of kids that need them in the community," said Bridget Rosscup, Washoe County Development Coordinator for Spread the Word Nevada.

Rosscup says in many of the households her organization serves, children do not have access to smartphones or computers. They also don't have a lot of books at home. She's inviting the community to learn more about the Pennies for Pages initiative that would enable Spread the Word Nevada to purchase more books to meet the current demand.

“We can get two books for a dollar, so you give a dollar and you could change the lives of two kids in the community,” said Rosscup. “Anything and everything helps.”

For more information, head to www.spreadthewordnevada.org/washoe.

