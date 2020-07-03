NV Energy Offers Five Tips for a Safe Independence Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy encourages customers to celebrate safely and practice social-distancing this Independence Day holiday with the following safety tips:

1. Always have an adult supervise firework activities. Even sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Barbeque wisely. July is the peak month for grill fires and on average, 9,600 homes catch fire every year as a result of grilling, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Although it’s very hot outside, never use a grill indoors or leave it unattended. Also make sure that the grill is a safe distance from siding, decks and other flammable materials.

3. In areas where fireworks are legal, be conscious of overhead power line locations before lighting them in order to avoid contact.

4. If digging a fire pit or building a deck, call 811 at least 48 hours before the excavation. It’s a free service to ensure that you will not damage any utility lines.

5. If Mylar balloons are part of your Independence Day celebration, keep them tethered. They can become tangled in power lines and cause outages. Before discarding, puncture the balloons to eliminate any lingering helium that may cause them to float. Never attempt to retrieve anything that is on or near a power line, call NV Energy to report the problem.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.