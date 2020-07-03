Nevada OSHA: 1 in 4 sites in Las Vegas violate mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Officials say one in four bars, businesses, gyms and salons in and around Las Vegas are not complying with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order for people to use face coverings in public places.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that compliance statewide was about 80% since the governor’s mask mandate to prevent the spread of the coronavirus took effect on June 26.

OSHA said it visited about 350 places statewide on Wednesday and found southern Nevada sites had a 75% compliance rate. The compliance rate for northern Nevada was 84%.

