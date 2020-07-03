Nevada governor’s mask mandate prompts push to ‘live free’

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A coronavirus mask mandate by the Democratic governor of Nevada is drawing protests and organized opposition from a self-described conservative Republican activist.

Ian Bayne of Las Vegas formed a political action group called “No Mask Nevada” that he said will target elected officials who he says threaten personal liberty. He said Thursday that group members don’t want to wear masks.

Gov. Steve Sisolak called the effort dangerous during a public health crisis.

On Wednesday, the state Occupational Health and Safety Administration visited 350 businesses and found Southern Nevada sites had a 75% compliance rate with the mask order and northern Nevada businesses came in at 84%.

