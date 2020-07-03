Motorcyclist injured in Kietzke Lane crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was injured after being hit by another vehicle Friday on Kietzke Lane near Taylor Street.

A northbound lane of Kiezke Lane was closed for about three hours but has reopened.

The Reno Police Department reported the motorcyclist stopped for a pedestrian, A vehicle drove up behind and didn’t see the motorcyclist had stopped and hit the motorcyclist at about 3 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Police did not initially have an assessment of injuries.

