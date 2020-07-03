Advertisement

Married 71 years, Ohio couple die from COVID-19 one day apart

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A family is mourning the loss of their parents, who died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

Glenn and Gertrude Richardson’s 72nd anniversary is Friday. Glenn passed away on June 1, and Gertrude passed on June 2.

They are survived by their two daughters, Gerry Broerman and Glenda Gibson.

“He could tell stories like you wouldn’t believed,” Gibson said. “Mother was quiet. She was just our mother.”

Glenn and Gertrude first met in the 1940s while attending the same church. They graduated from Anderson High School and were married in 1948.

Broerman and Gibson say their mother had been in hospice care for the last four years.

“Every night they kissed when he would put her to bed,” Broerman recalled.

The sisters say a hospice worker told the couple she had come into contact with soon who had the virus.

“And 14 days to the day she told them she had been infected, that’s when he died,” Broerman said.

The sisters say their parents held hands until the end.

“She picked up his hand and dropped it. They say her eyes bugged out of her like she knew he died at that time,” explained Broerman.

“You could tell how much they loved each other,” Broerman added.

The sisters hope their parents’ love story will galvanize others to take the virus seriously.

“Don’t doubt,” said Broerman. “It’s serious. It can happen to anyone. It doesn’t matter.”

“You think it only happens to the other person,” Gibson said. “But you’re the other person to someone else.”

Broerman and Gibson say they usually celebrate their parent’s anniversary on the Fourth of July with their two other siblings. They say that tradition will continue this year.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

News

North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

Latest News

News

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr’.s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

News

Governor Sisolak Threatens Tighter Restrictions is Mask Mandate isn't Followed

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The person's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST