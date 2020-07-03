Local ice cream shop hopes summer season will bring spike in business

Fernley, Nev. (KOLO) -Steve Cordes is hoping the summer rush will mean a spike in business.

Luckily for the small business owner, he was able to stay open... even during the shutdown in March.

”The first few weeks were very slow, part of it was because it was still cold but I also think people were trying to figure out what was going on,” said Cordes.

Steve's Homemade Ice Cream (KOLO)

With summer now in full swing, Steve’s Homemade Ice Cream is seeing their sales bounce back to normal.

“Since then business has picked up especially with the warmer weather,” explained Cordes. “The community has been very supportive too of the small businesses too. It’s very humbling to see the community support local businesses.

”To maintain social distancing, some tables have been closed off and to avoid a crowded line to the shop, Cordes let’s people know when its okay to come inside.

However, that’s just a minor change.

Cordes said he kept his full staff and stayed open for regular hours.

”Especially now with the dining room being open, more and more people are coming in and now with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, it’ll be hard because lots of festivities have been canceled,” added Cordes.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a good weekend.”Cordes said the pandemic isn’t slowing him down anytime soon...I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” he explained.

“I’ve been in Fernley about 12 years and it’s been really good to me.”

Plus what’s a better way to beat the heat than with a sweet treat?

”It’s been a really good experience, i think it’s nice to see that we’ll pull through this,” said Cordes. “I think we’ll be okay.”

