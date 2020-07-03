Advertisement

Local ice cream shop hopes summer season will bring spike in business

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fernley, Nev. (KOLO) -Steve Cordes is hoping the summer rush will mean a spike in business.

Luckily for the small business owner, he was able to stay open... even during the shutdown in March.

”The first few weeks were very slow, part of it was because it was still cold but I also think people were trying to figure out what was going on,” said Cordes.

Steve's Homemade Ice Cream
Steve's Homemade Ice Cream(KOLO)

With summer now in full swing, Steve’s Homemade Ice Cream is seeing their sales bounce back to normal.

“Since then business has picked up especially with the warmer weather,” explained Cordes. “The community has been very supportive too of the small businesses too. It’s very humbling to see the community support local businesses.

”To maintain social distancing, some tables have been closed off and to avoid a crowded line to the shop, Cordes let’s people know when its okay to come inside.

However, that’s just a minor change.

Cordes said he kept his full staff and stayed open for regular hours.

”Especially now with the dining room being open, more and more people are coming in and now with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, it’ll be hard because lots of festivities have been canceled,” added Cordes.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a good weekend.”Cordes said the pandemic isn’t slowing him down anytime soon...I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,” he explained.

“I’ve been in Fernley about 12 years and it’s been really good to me.”

Plus what’s a better way to beat the heat than with a sweet treat?

”It’s been a really good experience, i think it’s nice to see that we’ll pull through this,” said Cordes. “I think we’ll be okay.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

News

North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

News

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr’.s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

News

Governor Sisolak Threatens Tighter Restrictions is Mask Mandate isn't Followed

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The person's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Latest News

News

Woman claims conflicting answers to one PUA claim

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Reno woman says representatives at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) are giving her conflicting answers to her desperate questions about getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) aid.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunny skies and breezy afternoons, with average temperatures, will continue through the weekend into next week. More wind is possible early next week, which could mean Red Flag, or critical, fire danger. No precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. Happy Independence Day! -Jeff

News

ART PAWS

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

How An Ice Cream Shop is Faring During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fernley 4th of July Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Ely cancels parade, says people with virus aren’t isolating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Ely canceled a downtown parade scheduled for Saturday morning.