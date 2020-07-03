Advertisement

Laughlin casinos confirm COVID-19 employee cases; some close

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAUGHLIN, Nev. - Officials in Nevada say some hotels and casinos in Laughlin have closed again after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

KTNV-TV reported that Harrah’s Laughlin and the Avi Resort & Casino reported multiple employees tested positive since the sites reopened.

The Avi has closed its doors until July 10, while Colorado Belle announced in May that it would not reopen, laying off 400 workers. Caesars Entertainment has restricted its occupancy, saying visitors are not able to book a room until July 26.

The Aquarius said it would not disclose health information about team members, but those who test positive will not return to work.

To read the full story, click here.

