Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:19 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are in the forecast through the holiday weekend and into next week. Conditions are very dry. Be careful with anything involving fire or heat, especially in the breezy afternoons. A weak system to the north will bring even more wind on Tuesday. Intense heat and thunderstorms are not in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Expect sunny, dry weather through the holiday weekend with daytime highs near average. Winds will pick up each afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Mild weather will continue through next week.

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:55 AM PDT
Sunny, dry weather will continue through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs will peak near average with temps in the 90s by Saturday. Expect winds to pick up each afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph at times.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:09 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Sunny, dry weather is in the forecast through the first week of July. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon with temperatures close to average for early July. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect sunny skies with near average temperatures through the weekend. Winds will pick up each afternoon with gusts 20-30 mph.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:59 PM PDT
The warming trend will continue, but slowly over the next few days. Expect temperatures to warm up to around average by the holiday weekend. Expect sunshine and a healthy, daily, afternoon breeze. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the first week of July. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:54 AM PDT
Sunny and dry conditions will stick around the rest of the week with afternoon winds picking up between 20-30 mph. The holiday weekend is also on track to be dry with daytime highs in the upper 80s.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The weather will be pleasant through the holiday weekend, with temperatures warming back to around or just above average by Independence Day. Expect sunshine and a daily afternoon-evening breeze. -Jeff

Forecast

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:52 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cool temperatures will prevail today before warming up the rest of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies each afternoon with typical zephyr winds returning mid-week.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting June 28.