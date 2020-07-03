Friday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures are in the forecast through the holiday weekend and into next week. Conditions are very dry. Be careful with anything involving fire or heat, especially in the breezy afternoons. A weak system to the north will bring even more wind on Tuesday. Intense heat and thunderstorms are not in the forecast through at least the middle of next week. -Jeff