Flyover planned in Truckee and Tahoe on Independence Day

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A special tribute is planned Saturday over Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

D-Day Squadron Warbirds will fly over Truckee and Lake Tahoe shores on July 4, 2020, in honor of Independence Day and frontline healthcare workers helping treat COVID-19 patients.

The squadron plans to fly six DC-3 (C-47s) historic warbirds over Truckee Tahoe communities.

The event is presented by the Truckee Tahoe Air Show and Airport. Organizers are calling it a “parade of planes in the sky,” and are reminding the public that no event will be held at the Truckee Tahoe Airport and no airplanes will be on display. Instead, people should look up to see the planes in action.

“We’re encouraging residents to look up as these radial engines roar above to honor and celebrate our nation’s independence and COVID-19 frontline workers,” said Tim LoDolce, executive director of the Truckee Tahoe Air Show. “Grab a lawn chair, some friends, and view the parade of planes to happen overhead!”

The flyover will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The flyover schedule is as follows:

Truckee

11 a.m. Take off and head over downtown Truckee above Donner Pass Road toward Tahoe Forest Hospital

11:04 a.m. West end of Donner Lake

11:06 a.m. Meadow Park off Donner Pass Road

11:07 a.m. Tahoe Donner

11:11 a.m. Prosser Lakeview Estates

11:14 a.m. Glenshire Devonshire

11:16 a.m. Truckee Regional Park

11:17 a.m. Ponderosa Palisades/Sierra Meadows/Lahontan/Martis Camp/Shaffer’s Mill

11:18 a.m. Flying above Hwy 267 up Brockway Summit to King’s Beach

North-West Shores

11:20 a.m. Heading counterclockwise around Lake Tahoe - Carnelian Bay, Dollar Point, Tahoe City

11:25 a.m. Flying above State Route 89 to Homewood, Tahoma, Meeks Bay, Emerald Bay toward the South Lake Tahoe “wye”

South Lake Tahoe

11:32 a.m. Barton Hospital, above Highway 50 to the casino corridor to above State Route 28 along Lake Tahoe’s East Shore

East Shore

11:43 a.m. Sand Harbor Nevada State Park

11:45 a.m. Hyatt Regency Pier and Incline Village Hospital

11:47 a.m. Kings Beach

11:52 a.m. Flying above the North Shore to Tahoe City

11:53 a.m. Up Truckee River Canyon to Squaw Valley

Truckee

11:55 a.m. Proceed back to Truckee over SaveMart on State Route 89; heading east above Donner Pass Road

