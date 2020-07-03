Advertisement

Fire in Douglas County near China Springs

Smoke from a fire in the China Springs area of Douglas County.
Smoke from a fire in the China Springs area of Douglas County.(Alert Tahoe fire cameras)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) -Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting a brushfire near U.S. 395 in the China Springs area of Douglas County.

Fire authorities reported the fire’s forward progress has been stopped. It is about 4.6 acres. The fire burned in grass, sage and pinyon and juniper.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported that U.S. 395 was closed and then traffic was escorted one way in each direction but lanes were fully open by 11 p.m.

It was reported at 4:36 p.m.

There is no cause listed for the fire.

